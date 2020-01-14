Updates on potential Austin transportation improvements expected at meeting Tuesday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In the first major city policy meeting of 2020, Austin City Council is scheduled to meet with the Capital Metro Board of Directors for a Joint Work Session at Austin City Hall Tuesday at 2 p.m.

While the exact details of the meeting have not been released yet, local leaders are expected to discuss potential options for fulfilling a vision for high-capacity transit through the Austin area.

CapMetro previously explained to KXAN that Tuesday’s meeting should offer an update on Project Connect, a plan to create high-capacity transit in the Austin area. Last week, CapMetro spokesperson Mariette Hummel explained to KXAN that the establishment of the “Orange” and “Blue” rail lines will definitely be part of the discussion Tuesday and that there’s a chance a potential downtown transit tunnel could be part of the discussion too.

Hummel noted that CapMetro will be looking at federal grant options to fund their portion of Project Connect while the city is responsible for finding local funding for its own portion. She explained that the city will be discussing several options to fund its portion of the project including the possibility of a November 2020 transportation bond.

There have been murmurings in the Austin political scene of a large transportation bond going before voters in November. A group called Transit for Austin launched in the fall of 2018 with the express purpose of pitching a large November 2020 bond effort which would encompass bus lines, rail lines and transit lines. Additionally, a group of Austin activists has already floated a plan for how they would like to see a 2020 transportation bond play out.

Austin City Council, however, has not provided any official direction yet on whether a transportation bond will go before voters in December.

Amid the murmurings about potential transit plans, there have been some rumors, not all of them true. For example, CapMetro explained to KXAN rumors that it will be consolidating into the city of Austin or taken over by the city are incorrect.

Austin City Council Member Jimmy Flannigan explained Monday that there are only a couple of other methods outside of a transportation bond which the city can put on the ballot to fund a transit measure like this.

“What’s really important is the reason transit systems fail over the long term is that they overfund capital and underfund maintenance,” Flannigan said. “We are not going to make that mistake, we are going to have a funding source that is dedicated and permanent and will last for generations.”

John Langmore, the chair of a nonprofit coalition called Transit for Austin who formed to support a possible transportation bond in 2020, spoke with KXAN’s Chris Davis Monday. Langmore believes the two most likely options local leaders will suggest to pay for Project Connect will be a bond (which he calls the “most traditional form” of funding for a public project) or a tax rate election (TRE) to bring about a property tax rate increase. A TRE, Langmore explained, would be similar to the funding mechanism for Dell Medical School.

Issuing a bond for a project like this will require a massive amount of money to operate and maintain the project for its entire life, Langmore said. He explained that would mean the city would have to go back to voters to issue more debt, whereas a property tax increase provides dedicated funding in perpetuity. Additionally, Langmore said, a tax increase would also likely bring with it the creation of an entity to manage the money collected so it doesn’t go to the city without oversight.

KXAN will bring you in-depth coverage of Tuesday’s Joint Work Session and the transportation information local leaders share then.