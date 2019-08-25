Updated ERCOT app lets consumers monitor real-time grid conditions to help save energy

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, known as ERCOT, has upgraded their smartphone app giving customers more real-time details on when to conserve power.

The new updates to ERCOT’s app will allow customers to view the current electric demand and operating reserves from the power grid as well as real-time notifications and wholesale prices.

The goal of these new updates is to help Texans more easily monitor their power usage and the most up-to-date best practices to help them save money.

The app is available on both the Apple Store or Google Play.