Round Rock, Texas (KXAN) — Officials released new information about the woman who was shot and killed in Round Rock by a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper Friday following a pursuit.

On Friday morning, Round Rock police officers were chasing a stolen gray Nissan Altima, but the driver — later revealed to be Angela Nuckols, 58 — managed to evade them, and they lost track RRPD lost sight of it. A DPS trooper located the vehicle and began pursuing it, according to a statement released to KXAN from DPS.

On Old Settlers Blvd, just west of the IH 35 access road, Nuckols lost control of the vehicle after crashing into another car. The suspect’s vehicle spun into a grassy area to the side of Old Settlers Blvd. The owner of the car Nuckols struck sustained no major injuries, according to DPS.

After the Altima came to rest following the crash, Nuckols emerged from the vehicle with a firearm. The DPS trooper who was pursuing the suspect discharged his weapon. Nuckols was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

KXAN reached out to DPS to ask if Nuckols fired her weapon before she was shot and killed. We will update this story when we receive a response.