UPDATE: Tropical storm or hurricane possible in Gulf this week

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Odds are still high than an emerging low-pressure system off the Florida Panhandle strengthens into a tropical depression or worse over the next few days.

Hotter than normal sea surface temperatures in the upper 80s in the eastern Gulf combined with low vertical wind shear may fuel tropical cyclogenesis (the development of a tropical depression) in the next 48 hours. Typically, water temperatures above 80ºF are considered sufficient to form a tropical depression. These waters are as warm as 87ºF.

Once the storm forms a closed center of circulation, computer model forecasts will get a much better handle on the track and intensity of what could be Tropical Storm or Hurricane Barry. Until that happens, computer model paths and intensities are varied and erratic.

As it stands now, our high-resolution computer model (shown above) is forecasting a westward-moving hurricane in the northern Gulf of Mexico early Friday morning. This computer model only sees 72 hours into the future, so the forecast track beyond that has yet to be seen.

Extended models that see farther into the future both agree and disagree.

The ECMWF (European model) which gained hurricane-forecasting credit as the only computer to correctly predict Hurricane Sandy’s unusual track in 2012 has a hurricane near Louisiana as well on Friday morning. It then takes the storm on a hard right into the Louisiana coast, then farther northward. If this solution verifies, sinking air on the periphery of this storm may actually mean very hot, dry weather this weekend in central Texas.

ECMWF model forecast (Saturday night), showing a potential hurricane making landfall in central Louisiana. NOTE: Uncertainty is high, and forecasts will be modified.

The GFS (American model) has a very disorganized and ragged system, perhaps never even reaching tropical storm strength, on a farther westward track. This weaker system would mean fewer coastal wind/storm surge impacts, but would bring more rain to central Texas if it verifies.

GFS model forecast (Sunday night), showing a weak and disorganized system along the Texas coast. NOTE: Uncertainty is high, and forecasts will be modified.

The track and intensity of this potential tropical system will dictate our weekend forecast, and how much rain falls in our area over the next week. Current projections from the NOAA Weather Prediction Center (below) are assuming a Texas/Louisiana border landfall, which could lead to dangerous rainfall in that area over 10 inches. If the track shifts westward or eastward, our local rainfall forecast will change.

Stay with KXAN and the First Warning Weather App for daily updates as the storm develops.