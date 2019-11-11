UPDATE: Suspect in Auburn teen’s disappearance to be extradited

UPDATE (3:00 p.m.) — Ibraheem Yazeed will be extradited to Auburn according to a judge in an Escambia County courtroom. His appointed public defender says he’s not challenging extradition. Yazeed has been charged with kidnapping.

UPDATE: The U.S. Marshals have release new details about Yazeed’s arrest. Yazeed was taken into custody following a short chase with police near I-10 and Pine Forest Road around 11:30 last night. A K-9 was used to bring Yazeed into custody.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) Ibraheem Yazeed, 30, the man wanted in connection to the disappearance of teenager from Auburn, has been captured in Escambia County, Fla.

Yazeed was booked in the Escambia County Jail at 2:30 a.m. on Friday. His mugshot shows he has a swollen left eye at the time of his booking.

On Thursday the Auburn Police Department identified Yazeed as the man they believe abducted and harmed Aniah Blanchard, 19. She was last seen on surveillance video at a gas station on South College Street in Auburn on Oct. 23.

Earlier this week, police released a surveillance photo of a man authorities have identified as Yazeed in the same gas station at the time they believe Blanchard disappeared.

Two days after her disappearance, Blanchard’s car was found damaged at an apartment complex in Montgomery. Jail records show Yazeed’s address listed as 2580 West Gate Street in Montgomery.

Yazeed was arrested in Escambia County on a warrant out of Auburn for first-degree kidnapping. At the time of Blanchard’s disappearance, Yazeed was out of jail on bond for charges of kidnapping and attempted murder in another jurisdiction.