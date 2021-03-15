UPDATE: Authorities say Liberty Hill family’s dog was not shot in head

Hank and Tony Rysdyke’s son, Stetson. Hank was found in a ditch with a gunshot wound to the head in late February, and the family is trying to find out who did it. (Photo courtesy of Tony Rysdyke)

LIBERTY HILL, Texas (KXAN) — The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office says a Liberty Hill family’s dog died when it was hit by a car and had never been shot. It took an investigation to find that answer. The family said authorities first told them the dog was shot. He was found in a ditch not far from his home.

When the initial reports came in that Hank had been shot a day, the story quickly went viral.

“After a thorough investigation, assisted by a local veterinarian, it was determined that the dog was not shot and died of trauma consistent with being struck by a vehicle. Detectives believe that this was an accident and not a criminal act,” the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

The dog named Hank escaped from his family’s yard overnight on Feb. 24 into Feb. 25 just outside the city limits. A neighbor got a call a day later with the news that Hank had been found dead.

River Road, where the dog was found, is north of Round Up Drive and west of the North Fork of the San Gabriel River.

KXAN reached back out to the family. They say the situation has been hard.

“We were just hoping for closure on our behalf,” said Hank’s owner Tony Rysdyke, who had been offering a $2,000 reward for information. “It was confirmed by the first [sheriff’s deputy] it was a bullet. It may not be the answer we were looking for but I appreciate the help.”