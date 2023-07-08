EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Eight victims, ranging in age from 15 to 18 years old, were injured after a shooting Friday, July 7 in El Paso’s Upper Valley, according to El Paso Police Department.

Police said six of them were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

At 9:07 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the 4500 block of Swan on a shots fired call. That’s in the neighborhood between Doniphan and River Bend Road.

Photos by Nigel Wickens – KTSM

The investigation revealed there was a party being held at the residence and uninvited guests arrived at the party.

Police say an argument ensued between the groups when the suspect began to shoot into the crowd striking several people.

The El Paso Police Department Gang Unit is continuing with the investigation.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to please call the non-emergency line at (915) 832-4400 or to remain anonymous Crime Stoppers of El Paso at (915) 566-8477 or (915) 566-TIPS.