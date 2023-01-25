AUSTIN (KXAN) — Three people dressed in dark clothing broke the windows of 23 vehicles on St. Edward’s Campus around 6 a.m. Wednesday, according to the University Police Department.

Police said, “possessions were removed from some of these vehicles.”

This happened at the garage on Woodward Street and lot P1, which is next to the softball field.

UPD has reached out to the car owners. As the department investigates, it has increased patrols and added more surveillance cameras in the parking lots and garages.

Police said the suspects drove a late-model Ford truck.

UPD offered the following safety tips in the wake of this incident: