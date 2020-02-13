Under Trump’s budget proposal, Austin Finance Center would get $36M in repairs, renovations

President Donald Trump’s budget request for fiscal year 2021 arrives at the House Budget Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Finance Center is part of a $1.4 billion repair and alterations package, according to President Donald Trump’s fiscal year 2021 budget proposal.

If the budget is approved, the center is slated to get more than $36 million in repairs and renovations, the U.S. General Services Administration says.

The money would be used to modernize the building by replacing systems and the roof, as well as improve energy efficiency and convert vacant light industrial space to office space for the Department of Veterans Affairs.

The allocation includes design and construction, along with management and inspection services.

The proposal says the GSA will receive $21.3 billion. GSA administrator Emily Murphy says the money reflects “the administration’s commitment to strategic investments in our nation’s real property management.”