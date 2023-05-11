AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery will conduct an unaccompanied Veteran burial for US Navy Veteran Richard James Betti, according to a news release from the Texas General Land Office.

The burial will take place at 11 a.m., Wed., May 17, at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen, the release said.

Betti was born June 26, 1953 and served from August 1972 to May 1974, the release said. Betti also received the National Defense Service Medal.

According to the release, Betti is not expected to have any next-of-kin attend his burial. Members of the Killeen community are encouraged to attend.

Betti will receive military honors, the release said. If no next-of-kin is at the burial, a Veterans Lands Board representative will accept the United States flag on his behalf, the release said.

“The Texas Veterans Land Board works with the local communities and fellow Veterans service organizations to ensure that NO Veteran is EVER left behind,” the release said.