UMC confirms first case of cornavirus, COVID-19 in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas – University Medical Center confirmed on Tuesday evening the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Lubbock. UMC said the patient was seen at a clinic, not the main hospital.

UMC said an official statement is coming from the city soon.

The city did confirm that word come in at about 5:20 p.m. from the state. The city will hold a news conference at 7:30 pm.

The patient was sent home for quarantine. More to come shortly on this breaking news.

The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

City of Lubbock Confirms First Cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19)

The City of Lubbock has confirmed its first two cases of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Both are traveler transmission cases, but not related to one another. The Department of Public Health is working to identify recent contacts of the patients as well. This step identifies potential exposure risks. The City of Lubbock Health Department and other response agencies are prepared and have employed standard response plans designed to address and resolve public health issues. The Department will continue monitoring individuals as indicated by the CDC. The Department’s disease surveillance team will continue working diligently to ensure the public remains at a low risk of contracting COVID-19.

The City of Lubbock Health Department and our health care partners will continue to monitor COVID-19 in the Lubbock area to prepare for the possibility of more local cases. Please continue to follow proper hygiene recommendations and social distancing practices.

A news conference with Director of Public Health Katherine Wells and Public Health Authority Dr. Ron Cook will be held at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday evening, March 17, 2020, at the LFR Auditorium located at 1515 E. Ursuline.

For more information, call the City of Lubbock Health Department at 806.775.2933, or go to the website: www.mylubbock.us/COVID19.