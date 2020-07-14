Ultra-light aircraft drops shipment of meth near border in California: CBP

The total weight of the methamphetamine was 145.5 pounds with an estimated street value of $327,375. (CBP)

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — U.S. Border Patrol agents said they had seen an ultralight aircraft flying at a low altitude moments before finding a duffle bag full of meth.

Agents from the El Centro Sector’s Calexico Station observed the aircraft shortly after midnight on Saturday, about three and a half miles north of the U.S-Mexico, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release.

This file photo shows the type of ultralight aircraft smugglers used to transport meth across the border nead Calexico, Calif.

Agents responded to the area and located a white duffle bag and a metal basket. In the bag were 26 clear plastic containers filled with what agents later determined to be 145.5 pounds methamphetamine.

Agents turned over the drugs, valued at $327,375, to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

