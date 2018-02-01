UIL changes Central Texas football conferences

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Some schools in Central Texas are seeing sports division shifts for the 2018-2019 and 2019-2020 school years, some of which pit them against different teams. The University Interscholastic League revealed the changes Thursday morning. They are the result of their reclassification and realignment process, which happens every two years.Here are major changes to conferences:

Austin High School moves from 5A to 6A

Austin Ann Richards is moving from 5A to 6A

Leander Glenn moves from 4A to 5A

Manor is dropping from 6A to 5A

Pflugerville is dropping from 6A to 5A

Pflugerville Weiss, a new school in Pflugerville ISD, is new to the 5A division

Manor New Tech is new to the 3A division

The realignment is based largely on the enrollment at a particular school. The districts affect UIL competitions ranging from athletics to the arts, but the largest impact is on high school football. The districts determine which schools compete against each other during the regular season, which determines the path to the playoffs.

Austin High, which made the playoffs as a 5A team in 2017, now faces a tougher road to the postseason. The Maroons will play the 2018 season in District 25 6A, which includes perennial powerhouses Lake Travis and Westlake. District 25 also includes AISD schools Akins, Anderson, and Bowie, as well as Hays, Lehman, and Del Valle.

Six AISD 5A schools will compete in the newly-formed District 12 5A Division 1. The district keeps Crockett, Lanier, LBJ, McCallum, Reagan, and Travis high schools together. They’ll be joined by Dripping Springs and Seguin.Conference 5A Division I football alignmentConference 5A Division II football alignmentConference 4A Division I football alignmentConference 4A Division II football alignment