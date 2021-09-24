U.S. Marshals task force arrests a Texas Top 10 most wanted fugitive in Austin

Edward De Los Santos. (Photo courtesy of Texas DPS)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested one of Texas’ top 10 most wanted fugitives Wednesday in Austin.

Authorities say Edward De Los Santos, 43, was wanted on multiple warrants and was taken into custody at a hotel in the 3000 block of S. Congress Ave. The Texas Department of Public Safety said De Los Santos has an extensive criminal history dating back to the late 1990s.

De Los Santos is also believed to be associated with the Tango Blast gang in Austin. He was wanted on warrants for assault with family violence, evading police, possession of a controlled substance and a bond violation.

It’s also believed that De Los Santos removed an ankle monitor he was wearing earlier in September 2020.

According to jail records, he’s currently in Travis County Jail.

