AUSTIN (KXAN) — The U.S. Marshals-led Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested a woman Thursday morning on a murder charge out of Austin.
According to the LSFTF, law enforcement officials arrested Brittney Curry, 32, of Pflugerville, in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred March 18 in the 300 block of Deen Avenue in north Austin.
At the scene, Austin police officers found a man, later identified as 20-year-old Barry Dockery, lying in the backyard with a gunshot wound. EMS attempted life-saving measures, but Dockery was later pronounced dead.
APD conducted a homicide investigation and identified Curry as a suspect, and an arrest warrant was obtained March 20, according to the LSFTF.
According to a release, APD requested additional assistance from the task force Wednesday to find and arrest Curry.
The LSFTF initiated a fugitive investigation and arrested Curry in the 8400 block of E. Parmer Lane in Manor, according to a release. She was then taken into APD custody to await judicial proceedings.
Members of the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force in Austin include:
- Austin Police Department-Tactical Intelligence Unit
- Georgetown, Round Rock and San Marcos Police Departments
- Travis, Caldwell, Hays, Williamson, and Bastrop County Sheriff’s Offices
- Texas Attorney General’s Office
- Texas Department of Criminal Justice OIG
- Texas Department of Public Safety
- U.S. Immigration & Customs Enforcement
- U.S. DHS/Homeland Security Investigations