AUSTIN (KXAN) — The U.S. Marshals-led Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested a woman Thursday morning on a murder charge out of Austin.

According to the LSFTF, law enforcement officials arrested Brittney Curry, 32, of Pflugerville, in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred March 18 in the 300 block of Deen Avenue in north Austin.

At the scene, Austin police officers found a man, later identified as 20-year-old Barry Dockery, lying in the backyard with a gunshot wound. EMS attempted life-saving measures, but Dockery was later pronounced dead.

APD conducted a homicide investigation and identified Curry as a suspect, and an arrest warrant was obtained March 20, according to the LSFTF.

According to a release, APD requested additional assistance from the task force Wednesday to find and arrest Curry.

The LSFTF initiated a fugitive investigation and arrested Curry in the 8400 block of E. Parmer Lane in Manor, according to a release. She was then taken into APD custody to await judicial proceedings.

Members of the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force in Austin include: