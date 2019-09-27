U.S. Marshals arrest Austin sex assault suspect at ABIA

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Thursday evening, the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested a man wanted for sexual assault and burglary with intent to commit sexual assault during a July 27 incident.

According to the U.S. Marshals, Ivan Wallace, 58, was arrested at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport after receiving information that he may have boarded a flight from Chicago O’Hare to Austin.

(U.S. Marshals)

Members of the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force and the Austin Airport Police initiated surveillance and observed Wallace exit the terminal area of ABIA. Wallace was taken into custody without incident and transported to Travis County Jail, where he will await judicial proceedings on two charges, with a bond set at $150,000.

Wallace is believed to be a musician who also goes by the name Ivan “Daddy I” Wallace.

If you have any information or are a victim, you’re asked to call Austin Police Department.