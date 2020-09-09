U.S. 183A South closed, 2 dead after hit-and-run crash in Leander

Two people were killed after a Mustang ran a red light and hit a motorcycle on Sept. 9, 2020 (KXAN Photo/Julie Karam)

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — Two people are dead and southbound lanes of the U.S. 183A toll road are closed after a hit-and-run crash early Wednesday morning in Leander. Police are still searching for the driver responsible and expect the toll road to remain closed until possibly 10 a.m.

Police say a Ford Mustang traveling southbound on U.S. 183 just north of Bryson Ridge Trail ran a red light and hit a motorcycle that was heading north on U.S. 183. Eyewitnesses tell us that motorcycle was making a U-turn when it was hit.

Two people on the bike were killed. One was a man in his 40s. The other was a 17-year-old.

Witnesses tell us after the crash, the Mustang spun out near the gas station along the southbound lanes. Police say the Mustang’s driver then left his car and ran away. They have not yet found him and don’t have a very detailed description of the crash.

There likely was surveillance video of the crash from the gas station.

Traffic is being diverted onto U.S. 183 South. No traffic is currently allowed in the area on U.S. 183A South. Drivers using U.S 183 North will have to find an alternate route.

