TxTag
O,0,I,1? License plate confusion is costing some Texas drivers money
Video
Month-long wait times become norm as backlog of expired vehicle registration tops 60K
Video
Lawmakers discussing plan to allow school boards to set mask rules, but with opt-outs
Video
Cougar that was kept as illegal pet removed from New York City apartment
Why is there a deer wearing a collar in Spicewood?
Gallery
More TxTag Headlines
Texas fires TxTag vendor after failed system upgrade overcharges drivers millions
Video
Air Force veteran fights for refund following TxTag upgrade overcharges
Video
‘UT’s best-kept secret’: Viral Reddit photo celebrates beloved parking attendant
Video
TxTag toll refunds reach $11 million as drivers seek more transparency
Video
TxTag refunds $5M in toll overcharges stemming from system upgrade
Video
Months of toll charges to be posted on accounts as TxTag upgrades continue
Video
TxTag upgrades still a work in progress, drivers say
Video
TxTag customers hope upgrade eliminates billing issues
Video
Driver still getting TxTag toll bills years after selling car
Video
What’s happening to your toll fees during COVID-19? Here’s what you need to know
Video
Close
Tracking the Coronavirus
MAPS: How many people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in your zip code?
DATA: There are 5,641 active COVID-19 cases in the KXAN viewing area as of Thursday
DATA: More than 1 million COVID-19 vaccine booster doses have now been administered across Texas
Coronavirus Cases Tracker
Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases
Coronavirus cases data for Travis County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Hays County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Williamson County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Bastrop County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Blanco County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Caldwell County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Fayette County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Gillespie County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Lampasas County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Lee County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Burnet County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Llano County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Mason County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Milam County
Coronavirus cases data for San Saba County
Trending Stories
Man arrested, faces murder charge in deadly Caldwell County shooting outside Martindale home
Austin-Travis County hits threshold for Stage 2 COVID-19 risk-based guidelines
Moderna, J&J booster shots now being given in Austin-Travis County
CBD, convenience stores across Texas surprised by update on DSHS website
Video
Deadly bacterial infection linked to room spray sold at Walmart
Don't Miss
Texas Longhorns linebacker Jake Ehlinger died of accidental overdose, family says
Video
Kyle father who said ‘demons’ killed 2-year-old found guilty of capital murder
Video
La Niña is here: What does that mean for Central Texas this winter?
Video
Rural road among Austin’s deadliest
Video