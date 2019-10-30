TxDOT to clear out homeless camps, but the shelters they’ll send people to are already full

A person camping in a tent beneath I-35 on 6th Street in Austin beneath a newly posted sign from TxDOT warning that camps beneath the overpass will be cleaned out starting November 4. (KXAN Photo/ Alyssa Goard).

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As the Texas Department of Transportation — at the direction of Governor Greg Abbott — moves to clean out homeless camps beneath state overpasses in Austin, the department is posting fliers directing people camped there to go instead to Integral Care, Salvation Army or Front Steps/ Austin’s Resource Center for the Homeless.

The problem is, all three of those local organizations say their shelter space is at capacity and they don’t have room to take in more people.

Governor Abbott’s office announced Tuesday that TxDOT would begin posting notices directing people to leave camps beneath overpasses before state workers clean out those spots Monday, November 4.

“Right now the Salvation Army is operating at a full capacity at both of our shelters — the downtown shelter and the Austin Shelter for Women and Children — we’re at full capacity,” said Cory Lieth, Communications Director for Salvation Army. Lieth expects that this increase in capacity is due in part to “what’s been happening in the city,” but he also said that during a change of seasons Salvation Army will often see more people trying to get a place in the shelter.

Currently, there are 406 people on the waitlist to get into the Salvation Army’s shelters. Those include 106 single adults and 95 mothers with 205 children.

The Salvation Army does have another shelter space: the newly constructed Rathgaber Center in East Austin which has 212 shelter beds for families. Lieth explained that the City of Austin recently approved a contract for the Rathgaber Center which went into effect October 1. Consequently, the Salvation Army has recently started to find employees for that shelter, but they say even with the city funding, they won’t have enough money to actually operate the shelter. Salvation Army is asking for donations to to help them open this shelter space and is applying for grants that could help as well.

Typically, Lieth said, if Salvation Army shelters are at capacity, they will direct people toward other shelters in the area.

“We give them so many options and resources, and unfortunately if other service providers are at capacity as well, we can only provide [people experiencing homelessness] with what we are given, sometimes that’s a bottle of water,” Lieth said. “We don’t know what direction they can take after we give them all of our options.”

People waiting inside Austin’s Resource Center for the Homeless. (KXAN Photo/Alyssa Goard).

The ARCH downtown is also out of shelter space.

“So, unfortunately, right now we’re at capacity and have a waitlist of 200 individuals right now that have to get in, the most we could do right now is to add somebody to our waitlist,” said Greg McCormack, the executive director of Front Steps who operates the ARCH for the City of Austin.

The ARCH, which operates a shelter for men downtown says the shelter has been at capacity since they switched from a walk-in model to a reservations-only model this year.

The city opted to make these changes at the ARCH, which decreased the number of people who can stay there each night from 190 to 130 beds in hopes of making sure that more of those people are enrolled in services and on the path to housing.

Integral Care (who supports adult and children in Travis County with mental illness, substance use disorder and intellectual, developmental disabilities) also says their Safe Haven shelter for veterans and Crisis Residential locations are at capacity, “due to ongoing efforts to assist individuals experiencing homelessness as well as our involvement in the Guided Path Initiative. ”

Despite their limitations right now when it comes to offering shelter, Integral Care employees are on the ground talking to people who live beneath overpasses to let them know how the cleanup effort will work. Integral Care staff will also be handing out “BE SAFE BE SEEN BAGS” to protect important documents, medication and other belongings.

A homeless encampment beneath I-35 at 6th street. (KXAN Photo/Alyssa Goard).

KXAN has reached out to the Governor’s office for comment on where people should go to for shelter once they are cleared out from these overpasses, we are awaiting a response.

Governor Abbott first told city of Austin leaders in early October that he would direct state agencies to intervene if the city does not “demonstrate consequential improvement in the Austin homelessness crisis” by November 1.

TxDOT directed KXAN to contact the Governor’s office for more specifics on how the cleanup will work.

“As far as the cleanup, this is no different than any of the previous cleanups performed by either the City of Austin or us,” said TxDOT spokesperson Diann Hodges in an email. “We are focusing the cleanups in three areas in Austin, as directed by the governor.”

This comes as Austin continues to wrestle with how to address homelessness in the city. Austin’s current council has made addressing homelessness its top priority and in recent years city leaders have tried different strategies to get more people out of homelessness and connected to services.

Council moved to reverse a ban on camping, sitting, and lying down in public places in June in an effort to decriminalize homelessness. A heated debate ensued afterward over this policy which most directly impacts those experiencing homelessness in the city.

Council ultimately moved to put some, but not all, of the restrictions back in place on camping, sitting and lying down in public.

Those restrictions went into effect on Monday.

Since the time the camping ban was repealed in June, city officials have acknowledged that people experiencing homelessness have become more visible as many have acquired tents and erected them in public spaces.

According to Austin’s Ending Community Homelessness Coalition’s 2019 Point in Time Count Numbers, there are 2,255 people experiencing homelessness in Austin on any given night. Since 2010, that number has stayed in the range of 1,832 and 2,362 people. The number of unsheltered people experiencing homelessness in 2019 is 1,086 — the highest it has been in the last ten years.

Austin’s Ending Community Homelessness Coalition’s Point in Time Count numbers of homeless individuals from 2010-2019. ECHO Graphic.

KXAN’s Alyssa Goard is working on this developing story.