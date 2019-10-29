TxDOT to clean Austin homeless camps Monday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Transportation – at the direction of Governor Greg Abbott – will give move-out notices to people camping underneath state overpasses. Governor Abbott’s office confirmed to KXAN they will post paper notices at major encampments Tuesday before state workers clean out the locations next Monday, November 4th.

Many of the more than 2,000 people without homes in Austin camp underneath state highways operated by state transportation workers, including Interstate 35 and State highways 183, 290, and 71.

Staff for Governor Abbott said they would coordinate with homeless shelters when TxDOT cleans out underpass camps, directing people to Integral Care in Austin, Front Steps (which operates the ARCH), and the Salvation Army. The Tuesday posts will have phone numbers to call for information.

Crews will begin clearing out camps in six days, according to Gov. Abbott’s spokesman.

“Governor Abbott has been clear that unless the City of Austin demonstrated improvements to protect public health and safety, the state of Texas would step in to address this crisis,” said John Wittman, “With today’s notice from TxDOT, the Governor is following through on his promise.”

In addition to the short term direction to Integral Care, Salvation Army, and Front Steps, “The Office of the Governor is working with a coalition consisting of private sector and faith-based organizations on longer-term solutions,” said Wittman.

The Austin Chamber of Commerce will spearhead the effort to get longterm solutions, according to the Governor’s Office.

KXAN obtained a copy of the TxDOT flyer that will be posted at camps Tuesday.

“Any items left behind will be considered abandoned and removed. Use the be safe and seen bags to take important items, such as documents and medications, with you. For bag information contact Integral care,” staff wrote on the notices. Bags will be kept and saved for 30 days according to the flyer.

The poster then details the service providers’ location and contact information.

This comes a day after Austin’s revised camping ordinance took effect, which banned camping, sitting, and lying on sidewalks and business entrances.

Monday, Austin Police officers, city workers, and nonprofit outreach teams spent the day handing out flyers, notifying people of the changes and giving them phone numbers for resources.

The new homelessness ordinance stops the city from enforcing the camping rules unless staff identifies each person camping illegally and has given them an opportunity to take advantage of housing services.

APD officials says once officers begin clearing out the area around the ARCH, they will strive to work with the homeless on voluntary compliance. However, if people don’t comply, they can be cited or even arrested.

The city of Austin has been embroiled in a controversy over its homeless policy since June when Austin city council allowed people to sit, lie, camp, and panhandle in many public areas. In October, the council returned the bans to sidewalks and nearby businesses entrances. The backtrack came after pressure from Abbott, who set a November 1st deadline to make significant changes.

Since the council’s return of some of the camping ban, Governor Abbott and the city of Austin leaders have argued over Twitter about the prevalence of needles and feces in the city. Austin officials say there is no increase in the two in public. Abbott and his supporters say needles are more visible.

This is a developing story.