TxDOT seeks community feedback for future needs on US 290 West Corridor, launches study

CEDAR VALLEY, Texas (KXAN) — If you’re one of the thousands who travel along US 290 West, you know how crowded it can get.

The Texas Department of Transportation is launching a feasibility study to figure out the future safety and mobility needs of the road from RM 1826 in Austin to RM 12 in Dripping Springs.

“We’ve seen the growth out in southwest Travis County and Hays County,” Brad Wheelis, the department’s spokesperson said. “With that comes more traffic and now it’s time to look at that roadway, do we need to expand capacity, do we need safety enhancements, we want to hear from the public.”

Commuters Connor James and Rachel Ramsey said they have noticed the change and the continuous growth has added to longer wait times and traffic backups.

“It’s growing a ton,” Ramsey, a native of Dripping Springs said about the area. “I think a lot of people are expanding outside of the Austin area and because of that people are commuting to Austin.”

The US 290 West Corridor spans both Travis and Hays counties, and on average, 37,000 drivers travel through the area every day.

Tuesday, TxDOT officials will host the study’s first open house in Dripping Springs in hopes of hearing from commuters in the area.

“Ultimately I do think an overpass is what we are going to need,” Ramsey said.

James believes there are simple solutions that could greatly improve people’s commute saying, “just adding a turn lane to a lot of these areas” would make a big difference.

Open house #1 will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 8, from 5 – 7 p.m. at the Dripping Springs Ranch Park located at 1042 Event Center Drive in Dripping Springs. Then, Open house #2 will take place on Thursday, Oct. 10, from 5 – 7 p.m. at the Oak Hill United Methodist Church located at 7815 US 290 in Austin.