TxDOT launches anti-drunk driving campaign ahead of New Year’s Eve

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Transportation is hoping its new anti-drunk driving campaign, ‘Drive Sober, No Regrets’, will convince drivers to stay safe on the road this holiday weekend.

“Last year we had a number of crashes on Texas roadways during the holiday season that resulted in 93 people losing their lives, and here in the Austin area, nine people died in holiday crashes due to alcohol consumption,” said Brad Wheelis, a TxDOT spokesperson.

Last year, during the holiday season, there were 2,462 DUI-alcohol-related traffic crashes.

“We’re asking folks to drive sober, no regrets. It’s as simple as that,” he said. “Just don’t get behind the wheel if you’ve been out celebrating with alcohol.”

The campaign ties into one of TxDOT’s goals — the transportation agency’s End the Streak.

“We’ve had at least one person die on Texas roadways every single day since November 7 of 2000. That’s more than 21 years,” Wheelis explained. “We’ve got to End the Streak and it takes everybody the effort is upon drivers are engineers trying to figure out how to make roadways safer.”

He said this weekend should be a good reminder to people to “avoid distractions” on the road and “do not speed.”

“All of those factors come into play, together we can End the Streak,” he added. “Drunk Driving is 100% preventable.”