AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Transportation is holding a job fair Wednesday.

TxDOT says some applicants could be hired right away at the fair at its Stassney location.

The fair happens from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 6230 E. Stassney Ln.

Potential applicants are urged to bring their resume and drivers license to the event.

TxDOT is hiring for highway maintenance, engineering, finance, data analyst, bridge inspection and and other positions.

The agency says new hires will receive paid leave, health insurance, retirement benefits, tuition assistance, longevity pay and more.