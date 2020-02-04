Where TxDOT is pre-treating roads ahead of possible icy weather

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — On Monday, TxDOT crews were out pre-treating bridges and overpasses on I-35 in Williamson County ahead of potentially icy weather this week.

David Yeomans says light sleet and freezing rain are possible Wednesday morning in the Hill Country with snow flurries possible everywhere — including Austin — on Thursday morning.

According to TxDOT’s Brad Wheelis, they will treat other major spots on I-35 on Tuesday, as well as spots west of I-35, like U.S. Highway 183 and Loop 360.

TxDOT will use a liquid treatment on bridges and overpasses, the places that tend to freeze first.

