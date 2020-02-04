Where TxDOT is pre-treating roads ahead of possible icy weather

by: KXAN Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — On Monday, TxDOT crews were out pre-treating bridges and overpasses on I-35 in Williamson County ahead of potentially icy weather this week.

David Yeomans says light sleet and freezing rain are possible Wednesday morning in the Hill Country with snow flurries possible everywhere — including Austin — on Thursday morning.

According to TxDOT’s Brad Wheelis, they will treat other major spots on I-35 on Tuesday, as well as spots west of I-35, like U.S. Highway 183 and Loop 360.

TxDOT will use a liquid treatment on bridges and overpasses, the places that tend to freeze first.

To keep up with the latest weather updates, visit KXAN Weather.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 -Day and Hourly for Category

7 Day Forecast

Friday

57° / 40°
Mainly clear
Mainly clear 10% 57° 40°

Saturday

67° / 52°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 67° 52°

Sunday

79° / 59°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 79° 59°

Monday

81° / 56°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 10% 81° 56°

Tuesday

62° / 42°
Showers possible
Showers possible 30% 62° 42°

Wednesday

48° / 37°
Showers possible
Showers possible 70% 48° 37°

Thursday

49° / 38°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 40% 49° 38°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

50°

9 PM
Clear
0%
50°

49°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
49°

47°

11 PM
Clear
0%
47°

45°

12 AM
Clear
10%
45°

42°

1 AM
Clear
10%
42°

41°

2 AM
Clear
10%
41°

41°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
41°

40°

4 AM
Clear
10%
40°

40°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
40°

39°

6 AM
Clear
10%
39°

39°

7 AM
Clear
10%
39°

41°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
41°

47°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
47°

52°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
52°

56°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
56°

59°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
59°

61°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
61°

63°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
63°

65°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
65°

67°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
67°

67°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
67°

64°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
64°

60°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
60°

58°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
58°

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Austin Marathon Latest

More Austin Marathon

Remarkable Women Spotlight: Micki Eubanks

Trending Stories

Don't Miss