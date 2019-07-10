TxDOT addressing cyclist safety at busy San Marcos intersection

SAN MARCOS (KXAN) — If you’ve ever been to San Marcos, there’s a good chance you have driven through Wonder World Drive and Hunter Road.

The intersection is used by big-rig drivers from HEB to the nearby HEB distribution center, to cyclists going through the Hill Country to civilization.

That usage is one reason why TxDOT is seeking input from the public on what to do to make the popular San Marcos intersection more hospitable and safe for pedestrians and cyclists.

There will be an open house for input at the VFW Post 3413 at 1701 Hunter Road Tuesday.

TxDOT will then give a short presentation on proposed new bike lanes and new striping for the intersection.

If you can’t make it to the open house, you can still tell TxDOT what’s on your mind by clicking here.