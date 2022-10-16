AUSTIN (KXAN) — A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a car late last night on Research Boulevard in North Austin. It happened around 11:30 p.m. at the Payton Gin Road intersection.

Crashes like that are happening more often, according to the Texas DOT. Just this past August, a tragedy struck the Circle C neighborhood in Southwest Austin.

Sandra K. Nielsen and her husband were on a walk August 17 when she was struck by a hit and run driver while crossing the street.

“Every day they walked on our street. And it’s so sad. We’ve known them for 18 years,” said Cathy Dougherty, a friend of Nielsen.

Neighbors said that some drivers have slowed down a bit since the crash, but still they notice reckless driving.

“As a pedestrian I have to really watch out because I just don’t trust the drivers anymore,” said Christine Blackburn, another friend of Nielsen.

According to TxDOT, pedestrian traffic deaths were up 15% in 2021. In Austin, there were 435 traffic crashes involving pedestrians. 61 of them were fatal.

It’s a number that Nielsen’s neighborhood hopes to bring down with signs in honor of her.

Neighbors say proceeds from purchasing a “Slow Down for Sandy” sign go directly to Nielsen’s family. (KXAN Photos/Sarah Al-Shaikh)

“Slow down, if you ever hit somebody. Get out and help them. You’re gonna be scared, help them,” said John Blackburn, another of Nielsen’s friends.

Weston Holtz, 18, is charged in connection to the hit-and-run with one charge of accident involving death, a second-degree felony. According to the Austin Police Department, he turned himself in at the Travis County Jail two weeks after the crash.