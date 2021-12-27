2 ‘innocent bystanders’ shot on 7th Street early Monday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two people who had nothing to do with an argument were shot early Monday morning on East Seventh Street in downtown Austin, police said.

APD said around 3:20 a.m., two people were in a heated confrontation when one of them pulled out a gun and started firing. APD officers were at a different scene on Sixth Street when they heard the shots. When they arrived, they saw two people with gunshot wounds, and after an initial investigation determined the wounded people were “innocent bystanders” not associated with the argument.

Both were taken to a hospital for treatment and are expected to survive. APD said it hasn’t found the shooter or the other person involved in the argument that led to gunfire.