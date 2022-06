Trench collapse in Jarrell on June 28, 2022 (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum)

JARRELL, Texas (FOX 44) — There are reports two people are trapped in a 17-foot trench in the Jarrell area.

According to the Williamson County ESD 5/Jarrell Fire Department, it is near the frontage road close to I-35 exit 275.

The Temple Police Department said Temple Fire and Rescue has sent a special operations team to assist.

