WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man and a woman from Wichita Falls face felony charges of endangerment after a 9-month-old child tested positive for fentanyl.

Theodoro Andrew Patrick Torrez, 23, of Wichita Falls, now has a state jail felony charge of Abandoning or Endangering a Child.

Torrez has been in the Wichita County Jail since June 22, 2022, on a charge of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.

The warrant for the endangering charge was signed on July 11, 2022, after authorities obtained the results of drug tests given to the victim, a 9-month-old baby.

According to the arrest affidavit, investigators with the Wichita Falls Police Department’s Organized Crime Unit conducted a narcotics search warrant on June 22, 2022, at a residence in the 1000 block of Marconi Street.

Blue pills, money, gun found at the residence on Marconi Street, photo courtesy Wichita Falls Police Department

Police said while they were surveilling the house, two subjects who were identified as the residents of the house left the residence.

The vehicle was stopped and the occupants were identified as Torrez, Marlene Suarez, and a 9-month-old child.

Torrez and Suarez were detained while the warrant was being executed at their residence.

During the search, police said they found a powdery substance on the living room coffee table.

Police also said they found a rolled-up $5 bill, suggesting the bill was used to snort the powdery substance.

Authorities said they also found 47 blue M30 pills in the bedroom nightstand. Officers on the scene said they recognized the pills to be fentanyl and noted the height of the nightstand would have given a child easy access to the contents.

The affidavit said officers also found drug ledgers along with mail and other identifying documents showing Torrez and Suarez were residents of the home. Police said both Torrez and Suarez were interviewed individually after the search, during which time both admitted to using fentanyl.

Torrez mugshot courtesy Wichita County Jail

Suarez mugshot courtesy Wichita County Jail

Both Torrez and Suarez were booked into the Wichita County Jail for Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance on June 22. Torrez has remained jailed since that date, while Suarez posted bond on June 23.

According to the affidavit, once Torrez and Suarez were arrested, the child was taken by Child Protective Services, who tested the child for narcotics in his system, per their policy.

Authorities said they received the results of that test on July 6, showing the infant had tested positive for fentanyl in his system. A certified copy of the results was obtained from United Regional, showing a concentration of 7.5 ng/mL of norfentanyl in the child’s system.

Torrez, who was already behind bars, had the endangerment charge added, while Suarez, who was released on June 23, remains at large. WFPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper said Suarez is not considered a fugitive.

A records check reveals nine arrests on Torrez, including several assault family violence charges and multiple drug charges. Torrez was serving a deferred sentence of community supervision for charges of continuous violence against the family and drug charges when he was arrested on June 22.

Suarez has no arrest history prior to June 22, according to the Wichita County Jail log.