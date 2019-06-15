Two taken to hospital after being pinned in crash in southeast Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two people were rushed to the hospital Saturday morning after a collision in southeast Austin, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

ATCEMS said in a tweet that the collision occurred on the 2100 block of South Interstate Highway Service Road just north of Oltorf Street. Authorities responded the call of the crash around 1:56 a.m.

One person was reportedly ejected and pinned between two cars. A second person was pinned within their vehicle.

Austin fire and Austin police were able to extricate the two patients and they have been taken to South Austin Medical Center with serious, but not expected to be life-threatening injuries.

Two other patients were involved in the crash but were not injured and refused transport from ATCEMS.