AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two people hit by a train in south Austin Saturday morning are expected to live.

According to Austin police, two people were struck by a train near the intersection of Ben White Boulevard and Southridge Drive. The incident occurred around 1 a.m.

The train was stopped for several hours and the two victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no information yet as to how they were struck by the train.