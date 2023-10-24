The video above was aired in the 9 p.m. KXAN newscast on Oct. 24.

HOUSTON (KXAN) — The Hobby Airport in Houston is now back open after it was previously shut down due to two private jets that “clipped their wings,” a statement on the airport’s social media said.

Reports of the two jets moving on the airfield came in at approximately 3:30 p.m., the airport said. No injuries were reported.

Shortly after 7 p.m., the airport said the debris was cleared from the airfield, and the airport restored flight operations.