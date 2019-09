FORT WORTH (KXAN) — Two people were injured in a shooting Saturday at a peewee football game in Fort Worth

Police say a mother of one of the players became upset when a fight broke out between some players on the field.

The woman then called her older son, who arrived with a gun and started to shoot.

One woman was struck in the leg and a girl was shot in her back. They were taken to the hospital but they are both expected to be okay.

Police say they haven’t located the shooter.