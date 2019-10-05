Two patients transported to hospital after gunshot wound incident in north Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A gunshot wound incident at 7100 Blk N I-35 left two patients being transported to Dell Seton according to Austin Emergency Medical Services early Saturday morning.

EMS first transported an adult female to Dell Seton with serious, potentially life threatening injuries. EMS arrived on scene around 5 a.m.

A second patient, a male in his 20’s, was also transported to the hospital with minor injuries possibly sustained from a vehicle disturbance.

EMS has cleared the scene and there are no further update.