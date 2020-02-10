Two officers hurt, 1 suspect dead after shooting inside Arkansas Walmart

FORREST CITY, ARK. (KXAN) — An officer is undergoing surgery, and another has already been treated and released from a hospital after a shooting inside a Walmart Monday morning in Forrest City, Ark.

Police confirmed that a suspect has also been killed during the shooting that happened at about 10:24 a.m.

Chief Deon Lee named the two injured officers as Lt. Eric Varner and Detective Eugene Watlington, who both work in the department’s Criminal Investigations Division. Because they were closest to the area, they responded to the Walmart after reports of a man inside the store making threats. When they arrived and made contact with the man, police said there was an exchange of gunfire.

Forrest City, Ark., Mayor Cedric Williams, left, holds a news conference after two police officers were wounded and a gunman was killed in an exchange of gunfire at a Walmart store in eastern Arkansas Monday morning Feb. 10, 2020. Williams said that the officers were hospitalized soon after the shooting at the store about 45 miles west of Memphis. (AP Photo/Adrian Sainz)

Detective Watlington is expected to make a full recovery after his surgery at Regional Medical Center in Memphis. Meanwhile, Lt. Varner is already out of the hospital.

“As a police chief or in law enforcement, period, you don’t wake up in the morning imagining something like this happening,” Chief Lee said. “Unfortunately, that’s the business that we’re in, and all these guys know the risk. They welcome the challenge.”

Chief Lee said the two officers did not have on bulletproof vests or body cameras when they went into the store because it’s not required for investigators. However, the patrol officers who responded later did have on protective gear.

Forrest City is located about 45 minutes west of Memphis. Arkansas State Police is now handling the investigation, police confirmed.

Police would not release the name of the suspect who was killed, though the chief said he was known to officers.

During the news conference Monday, Mayor Cedric Williams commended the injured officers.

“With the officers’ bravery and quick response, many lives were saved today,” Williams said.

Arkansas State Police is expected to release additional information about the shooting later Monday afternoon.