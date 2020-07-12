Two officers shot and killed in McAllen, suspect kills self at scene

MCALLEN (KVEO) — Two officers and the suspect are dead after a shooting in McAllen on Saturday.

Officials confirm that two officers were shot and killed near Queta Road in McAllen.

The officers were transported and taken to the hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

Officers responded to a scene for a complaint of domestic violence on Saturday.

Police visited the residence where the assaults were said to take place.

The suspect of the incident shot both officers when they answered the door.

Both officers suffered fatal wounds during the incident.

Officers at the scene ordered the suspect to surrender at which point the suspect turned the gun on himself and shot and killed himself.

Officers Ismael Chavez, 39, and Edelmiro Garza, Jr, 45 are the officers killed in the incident.

The suspect in the incident is Aldon Caramillo, 23.

McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez stated that Governor Greg Abbott called him to offer his condolences.

Congressman Vicente Gonzalez offered his condolences to the fallen officers.

“This is devastating news to our community. My heart breaks for these fallen officers and their families,” said Gonzalez They served McAllen bravely and honorably and I will keep them in my prayers.”