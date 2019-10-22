Two New Braunfels police units totaled in alleged drunk driving crash

New Braunfels, TEXAS (KXAN) — A New Braunfels woman was arrested early Tuesday morning after allegedly crashing into police cruisers while drunk.

According to a press release from the New Braunfels Police Department, two officers were conducting a traffic stop in the 2600 block of Interstate Highway 35 north of Rueckle Road.

While the officers were outside their vehicles, a white Chevy Malibu traveling at high speeds crashed into both parked cruisers. Neither officer was injured.

The driver of the Malibu was identified as 50-year-old Dena Welch. Police say Welch was uninjured but did show signs of intoxication. The officers gave Welch a sobriety test and say it showed she was intoxicated during the crash.

Welch was taken to the Christus New Braunfels Hospital for an evaluation. She was then booked into the Comal County Jail and charged with driving while intoxicated. NBPD says more charges may be filed.

Both police units were totaled in the crash. Police say the estimated value of the two vehicles is around $100,000.