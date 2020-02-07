Two-mile segment of Shoal Creek Boulevard bikeway now open

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A project aimed at keeping bike riders safe is moving along as a new portion of a protected bikeway project is now open for riders.

The yellow section on this map is now open. (Photo courtesy the City of Austin)

The newly opened trail spans two miles between Foster Lane and Shoalmont Drive connecting to the existing bikeway leading to U.S. Highway 183. It is the largest part of the Shoal Creek Boulevard bikeway that is currently open.

Work on the trail began in the summer of 2019. The project will include a pedestrian and bicycle underpass at Ranch to Market Road 2222 and Shoal Creek Boulevard. It will also include improved intersection designs, general parking retention along the east curb, and a number of new pedestrian crossings and sidewalks to better access schools, parks, places of worship, and other neighborhood destinations.

The project is being funded by the 2016 mobility bond approved by voters.

Beginning the week of Feb. 10, construction will start at the intersection of Shoal Creek Boulevard and 45th Street. This work is expected to take 10 weeks to complete.

Sections of the trail between Shoalmont Drive and 39th ½ Street will open in segments as the 45th Street and Hancock Drive construction is completed. The full five-and-a-half mile long bikeway is expected to open by summer 2020.