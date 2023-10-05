LIBERTY HILL, Texas (KXAN) — Two students in Liberty Hill ISD are celebrating after getting perfect scores on the ACT.

Conrad Gerten and Abbie Parsons are both seniors at Liberty Hill High school, both students told KXAN they thought they would do well on the test, but were surprised when they saw a perfect “36” on their test results.

“I wasn’t expecting a perfect score,” said Conrad Gerten. “I was expecting somewhere in the 30’s because of my SAT score, but it was definitely very unexpected and I was very happy to have that score.”

Abigail Parsons said she credits her teachers with helping her score so well.

“The teachers at the school helped me because I didn’t get a lot of algebra and geometry teaching because of the pandemic, but some of my teachers that taught pre-cal and calculus have helped me learn the fundamentals better,” Parsons said.

Last spring students from Georgetown and Round Rock also earned a perfect ACT score.