North 35 shut down after two killed, one injured in fiery crash near Buda

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police have shut down northbound lanes of Interstate 35 after two people died and one person was hurt in a fiery crash early Friday morning in far south Austin.

The crash happened around 12:45 a.m. just south of the intersection with State Highway 45 near Buda.

Police say a man was driving the wrong direction on the northbound lanes of I-35 when he crashed into a truck towing a trailer. The man died at the scene.

Police say a man and a woman were inside the truck. The man died at the scene. The woman is in the hospital. Police say her injuries are life threatening.

According to police, both vehicles caught fire after the crash. Officials shut down both directions of the highway for a time. They since reopened two southbound lanes. Police say northbound lanes should reopen at 6 a.m.

Police do not know yet if alcohol was a factor in the crash.