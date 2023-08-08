FREDERICKSBURG, Texas (KXAN) – The Hill Country SPCA said Monday two horses seized in July have found their forever home.

The shelter said the sorrel gelding and blue stud horses, named Goose and Maverick, will “enjoy the freedom to run, ample food and water, and the chance to live out their days in happiness”.

HCSPCA reported on July 31 the two were seized by Gillespie County Sheriff’s deputies on July 27. For more than 10 years, the horses lived in cramped conditions with limited food and water, the HCSPCA said.

The shelter said the horses healed thanks to the care provided by Hill Country Veterinary Clinic as well as donors and advocates.

HCSPCA said it raised more than $10,000 for its Healing Hearts program, which allowed the organization to secure “an extraordinary forever home” for Goose and Maverick.

“We are immensely thankful for our dedicated HCSPCA supporters. They never cease to amaze us,” said HCSPCA Executive Director Andrew Davis. “Their unwavering support and contributions made it possible for us to find an exceptional home for Goose and Maverick.”