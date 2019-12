Deadly crash on FM 1325 near Shoreline Drive. (Photo by KXAN photojournalist Chris Nelson)

WILLIAMSON COUNTY (KXAN) — FM 1325 just north of Shoreline Drive near MoPac is shut down.

Williamson County deputies are investigating a deadly crash involving two cars. The Sheriff’s Office says that at least two people are dead after a head-on collision.

Deputies are asking drivers to avoid the area while they investigate.

No word yet how long the closure will last, or the cause of the head-on crash.