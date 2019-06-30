Two children injured in fire at east Austin duplex

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two children are being treated for burns Sunday morning after a fire at a duplex in east Austin.
According to the Austin Fire Department, the fire occurred at 6904 Aries Lane around 9 a.m.
Austin-Travis County EMS arrived at the scene to treat two children for minor burns. Two families consisting of four adults and five children have been displaced.
There is still no word yet as to what caused the fire.
This is a developing story. KXAN will update it as soon as more information becomes available