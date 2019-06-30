Two children injured in fire at east Austin duplex

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two children are being treated for burns Sunday morning after a fire at a duplex in east Austin.

According to the Austin Fire Department, the fire occurred at 6904 Aries Lane around 9 a.m.

Austin-Travis County EMS arrived at the scene to treat two children for minor burns. Two families consisting of four adults and five children have been displaced.

6904 Aries Lane pic.twitter.com/0h6GcHYzSl — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) June 30, 2019

There is still no word yet as to what caused the fire.

This is a developing story. KXAN will update it as soon as more information becomes available