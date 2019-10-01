Two Cedar Park students hit while walking and biking in school zones

CEDAR Park, Texas (KXAN) — Cedar Park Police are warning drivers to use extra caution in school zones after two students were struck and injured within the past two days near their high schools.

On Monday at Vista Ridge High School, an adult struck a student-cyclist trying to cross the street. Then Tuesday morning, a different driver collided with a student-pedestrian who had the right-of-way on a crosswalk. Neither of the students required hospitalization and were able to walk away with minor injuries.

The police are using these two incidents to make precautionary statements to their community.

We’ve responded to two auto-pedestrian situations over the last two days in school zones.

🚨SLOW DOWN🚨

Be vigilant and please keep your eyes on the road.

Lookout for students 🚶🏼‍♀️🚶🏽‍♂️

Pay attention to cyclists 🚴🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/n6XINYJcPD — Cedar Park Police (@CedarParkPD) October 1, 2019

“When you are near a school, no matter what time of day it is, please use extra caution, please put your cell phone down, please keep your eyes on the road and please look out for kids,” said Officer Rodney Wilk with Cedar Park Police’s Traffic and Enforcement Division. Wilk released the PSA in a tweet sent out Tuesday morning.

