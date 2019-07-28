Two Cedar Park parents arrested, accused of causing serious injury to their 7-week-old infant

CEDAR PARK (KXAN) — Two Cedar Park parents were arrested on charges of injury to a child after their 7-week-old infant was taken to the hospital with extensive injuries.

The child was rushed to Dell Children’s Hospital by EMS on July 6. According to doctors, the child suffered multiple hemorrhages and bleeding in the brain, seizures, strokes, retinal hemorrhaging in both eyes, and multiple bruises to the chest, abdomen, hips and tongue.

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services connected with the Cedar Park Police Department to investigate the case. According to investigators, the injuries to the child did not match the statements made by the parents.

The parents were both arrested in connection to the injuries to their child. Lee Alan Woodard, 21, faces a charge of injury to a child causing serious bodily injury. Alexis Joan Basques, 21, faces a charge of injury to a child by omission.

Cedar Park police are working with the Williamson County District Attorney’s office and DFPS to investigate the circumstances surrounding the child’s injuries.