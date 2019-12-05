Two Bastrop ISD schools closed after water main break, others on boil water notice

BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — Two schools in Bastrop are closed Thursday after a pipeline break, according to a Facebook post from Bastrop Independent School District.

Cedar Creek High School and Bluebonnet Elementary School are closed, per the Facebook message posted at 7:02 a.m. Parents of students at the two schools were notified via call and text.

Students who were already on buses and on the way to school will be dropped off at the campuses but will need to be picked up. All other bus routes for Cedar Creek High School are canceled.

Additionally, Cedar Creek Elementary School, Cedar Creek Intermediate School, Cedar Creek Middle School and Red Rock Elementary School are all under a boil water notice, but will otherwise operate normally.

KXAN has reached out to Aqua Water Supply on the break, but has not heard back.

This is a developing story, KXAN will update with more information.