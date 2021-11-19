Two Austin fires linked to people trying to stay warm overnight

AUSTIN (KXAN) – On a night in Austin where temperatures dropped into the low 40s, firefighters had to put out two fires overnight.

One fire broke out at a home at 2704 Westlake Drive in west Austin before 11 p.m. Thursday. According to Austin firefighters, it started in a chimney and extended into the attic.

AFD said it started accidentally because the chimney’s flue insert had been installed too closely to combustibles. The fire caused $80,000 in damage. Two adults are displaced because the fire knocked out the electricity.

Around 5 a.m. firefighters went to a building at 5602 Clay Avenue. That’s near Burnet Road and Koenig Lane. The fire started at a commercial building. Someone had been living in a unit of the warehouse.

While the cause is still being determined, AFD told KXAN it suspects the fire started with a space heater. Paramedics evaluated the person who had been living in the building, they have been released. The fire was contained to one unit.

