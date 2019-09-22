Trump to attend Houston rally with Indian Prime Minister Modi

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is joining a Texas welcome party for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who’s visiting the United States amid trade tensions between the allies.

Tens of thousands of Indian Americans were expected at a Houston rally — “Howdy Modi!” — on Sunday.

The White House says the president will use the time to “emphasize the strong ties between the people of the United States and India” and reaffirm the two countries’ strategic partnership.

India and the United States have been talking for months to try to resolve trade issues. In June, the Trump administration accused India of imposing a wide range of trade barriers, and the U.S. ended preferential trade deals with India. In return, India levied higher import duties on U.S. goods.

When Trump and Modi meet at the United Nations later this week, they also are expected to discuss the situation in Kashmir. The government in New Delhi stripped the disputed Himalayan region of its semi-autonomy and launched a security crackdown last month.

Trump planned to stop later in Ohio for an event with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, fresh from a state dinner on Friday at the White House, at an Australian-owned manufacturing plant. Trump was to end his day in New York as he readies for events this coming week at the U.N. General Assembly, where Modi also will give a speech.