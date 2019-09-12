Trump Campaign launches ‘Vamos to Victory’ tour in Houston

by: KXAN Staff

HOUSTON (KXAN) — President Trump’s campaign is set to announce a month-long series Thursday called “Vamos to Victory” in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month. The announcement comes on the same day as the democratic primary debate in Houston.

According to the Trump Campaign, “Vamos to Victory” aims at acknowledging the accomplishments the Trump Presidency has made for the Latino community.

In addition to the launch of “Vamos to Victory” the Trump Administration will host a panel discussion for Hispanic Heritage Month featuring Republican National Committee Chairman Ronna McDaniel and Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. National Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

The event will include a Trump Victory Leadership Initiative training session focused on empowering Latino activists to register to vote.

