Troubled Creek’s Edge Apartments could soon face heavy fines

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A troubled North Austin apartment complex is now on the clock to fix problems ranging from structural concerns to building erosion.

Creek’s Edge Apartments has been on the city’s ‘repeat offender list’ for code violations since 2014, when it was the Cross Creek Apartments.

Stephen Frischmuth has lived there even longer than that.

“There are hazards lurking here,” he said.

In another recent inspection, code inspectors found handrails coming apart from columns, to slanted stairs and platforms.

A code officer testified that walking up and down the stairs of one of the complex’s buildings feels like you’re “falling away” from the building.

This week, the city of Austin’s Building and Standards Commission gave apartment management 45 days to fix these structural problems.

If not, Creek’s Edge could face fines up to $8,000 per day.

“I’m really surprised that you’re allowed to keep residents in there,” said one commissioner.

Commissioners also asked property management to provide an update at next month’s meeting.

An apartment representative at the meeting told commissioners the fix would likely take two months, after contractors obtained the right permits.

“We are taking this challenge in earnest, and we are doing the things we can to resolve a longstanding issue,” said the representative.

KXAN also reached out to Creek’s Edge management on Friday for comment.

A spokesman tells us contractors should obtain the right permits by the middle of next week, with work beginning immediately after.

The spokesman expects “significant advances” made by the next Buildings and Standards Commission meeting next month.

Concerns at the apartment have drawn criticism from tenants rights’ groups and City Council member Greg Casar.

Frischmuth tells KXAN tenants have reason to be skeptical that any changes will come in the next couple of months.

“The phrase I’ve been using a lot lately is, ‘sincerity is subject to proof’,” he said.